Towanda Braxton is a married woman—again. After dating music producer Sean Hall for nine years, he popped the question in 2024. The moment was captured by We TV cameras for the rebooted reality series The Braxtons. Towanda, the middle sister, had been teasing the big day on social media with a countdown and the hashtag #WalkingDownTheHall.

According to social posts, the wedding took place on March 22, preceded by a Bridgerton-themed bachelorette shower. Towanda also took a celebratory weekend trip to Mexico with her sister Trina Braxton and close friend Tamika Scott of Xscape.

Where was Tamar?

But according to family chatter online, one Braxton sister was noticeably absent—not just from the bridal party but from the entire ceremony. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show reported that Tamar Braxton didn’t attend.

Toni and Trina reportedly served as bridesmaids, but Tamar’s absence comes amid speculation that tension between her and Towanda still lingers. The two have had a rocky relationship dating back to their time performing as a trio in the ’90s with their group, The Braxtons. Just weeks prior, none of the sisters were present for Tamar and their mom, Evelyn Braxton, at the premiere party for their new cooking show.

Per Tamar’s social media, she was performing at a singing engagement the weekend of Towanda’s wedding.

People who attended the wedding

Notable guests in attendance reportedly included Terri J. Vaughn, Derek Blanks, Ebony Steele, Cocoa Brown, Lawrence Robinson, Ryan Cameron, Frank Ski, Tamika Scott, Mister Ray, Claudia Jordan, Mimi Faust and Jamie Foster Brown.

Season 2 of The Braxtons is still filming, so fans will have to wait and see if any family drama plays out on-screen.