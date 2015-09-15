The Braxton Family is headed back to WE tv with the new series, The Braxtons.

Announced by WE tv at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, the news comes just over 3 years since the end of Braxton Family Values and many headlines about the family’s issues with the network over pay and more.

Calling them “one of the founding families of reality television,” the network says “Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. Evelyn will reunite to share new love, success, heartbreak, ongoing family dynamics and so much more.”

“Thank you all for sharing our lives. I hope that through each one of our experiences, you’ll grow with us. Inspiring you in your endeavors, and teaching you the importance of family, love, and experiencing life,” said Evelyn in a statement. “Remember, we’re not perfect, we’re only human. Look at God.”

The official description:

It’s been more than three years since the Braxton family graced the screen with their hit series Braxton Family Values which ran for seven seasons and still remains one of TV’s most beloved family docuseries. Now, the Braxton family is back with a new series, picking up where they left off: sharing their rollercoaster journey as a family from the last few years to the family’s present triumphs. The series will feature never before seen private moments, from quarantine to the devastating loss of their sister Traci and taking viewers into their lives as the build this new chapter without her.



Ms. Evelyn is determined to help her daughters heal together, turning pain into promise as they use the pain to power themselves and band together. Each hour-long episode follows the fast-paced lives of Toni, Towanda, Trina and Tamar as they balance relationships, motherhood, careers, family and, most importantly, their sisterhood. Finding balance will be easier said than done with such a busy year ahead for each of them. This season will feature Toni launching her Las Vegas residency, “Love and Laughter,” with Cedric the Entertainer at the Cosmopolitan. Towanda is balancing business and motherhood as she raises two teenagers, all while playing a major role in the life of her nephew, Kevin, who is navigating life without his mother, Traci. Trina is balancing her businesses and being a mother to her two sons navigating adulthood. And Tamar is expanding her music and media empire, balancing motherhood, and navigating how to juggle it all. This season will be raw and unfiltered as we share in all the family fun, hardships, and even their love lives – including Ms. Evelyn’s search for a life partner.



“It is not overstating things to say this is one of the most significant developments in the history of WE tv and a moment the fans have been waiting for since the final episode of Braxton Family Values aired on December 17, 2020,” said Brett Dismuke, Head of Content, WE tv and ALLBLK. “The Braxtons are one of the founding families of reality television and WE tv viewers were along for the ride through every moment of their original pioneering series, which spanned 148 unforgettable episodes. We are thrilled to welcome them back and once again be able to share these dynamic relationships and all the highs, lows, triumphs, setbacks and drama that fall in between.”

Tara Long and Ri-Karlo Handy for Blink49 and Datari Turner for Datari Turner Productions executive produce the series alongside Toni, Tamar, Trina, Towanda and Evelyn Braxton. Angela Molloy, SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted executive produces for WE tv.