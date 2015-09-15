Is Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black getting a Season 2 at Netflix? Judging by what Tyler Perry posted recently, we pretty much know the answer.

Created, directed, written and produced by Perry, the series stars Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, George Middlebrook and Ts Madison.

Here’s the logline, “The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force of vengeance on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister.”

How did ‘Beauty In Black’ Season 1 Part 2 end?

Part 2 of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 1 ended with Horace (Ricco Ross) marrying Kimmie (Williams) so that the rest of his family would receive his empire and shares.

In his hospital bed, he reveals to the family that Kimmie is not only his new wife, but their new boss.

Tyler Perry reveals some new info about ‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2

While Netflix hasn’t made an official Beauty in Black Season 2 announcement, it seems that Perry has confirmed on his Instagram that the show is in fact coming back for a sophomore season.

He made a post on Instagram over the weekend with what seems to be a photo from the second season, featuring Kimmie in corporate attire in front of a desk at the Beauty in Black offices, and she’s having a conversation with Jules.

Perry wrote in the caption, “I’m just gonna sit this right here!! YALL AINT READY FOR SEASON 2 of #BeautyInBlack !! Thanks for making season one HUGE!”

No word on when the official announcement will come down.