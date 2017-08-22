Disney Animation and Kugali have unveiled the official trailer for their new series, Iwaju.

Written by director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola and Halima Hudson, Iwájú is an original animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria.

“The exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds,” the synopsis reads. “Kugali filmmakers—including director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim and cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku—take viewers on a unique journey into the world of Iwájú, bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos.”

Iwaju will feature music by renowned Nigerian composer Ré Olunuga. “I rarely bring my own emotions into writing a score,” Olunuga said. “I tend to inhabit the emotions of the characters or subjects and then translate them into music. In this case, it couldn’t be avoided. In addition to Tola’s adventurous spirit, Kole’s ingenuity and the many other fun and beautiful emotional threads explored in ‘Iwájú’ – the score is steeped in my own very deep love for Lagos and its multiplicitous layers. It also includes many treats and winks for anyone familiar with or curious about the film music lexicon of Nollywood. Being invited by Ziki and the amazing teams at Disney and Kugali to help tell this beautiful coming-of-age story that explores themes of family, friendship and ingenuity has been an amazing adventure in itself.”

All six episodes of Iwaju stream on Disney+ beginning Feb. 28. Watch the trailer for Iwaju below: