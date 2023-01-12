Doctor Who season is almost among us with a new trailer drop with Ncuti Gatwa.

Gatwa makes series history as the Fifteenth Doctor, the first Black Doctor among the character’s various iterations as well as the first openly queer version of the character. This season, the Fifteenth Doctor and companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) “journey through time and space in the TARDIS–exploring the groovy ’60s, the Regency era in England, war-torn futures and more,” according to the synopsis. You can see some of the adventures the Doctor and Ruby have in the official trailer below.

The series also stars Indira Varma as a character called the Duchess and Callie Cooke in a currently-undisclosed role. Additional guest stars include Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenridge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush and Angela Wynter.

The May 10 premiere includes “The Church on Ruby Road”–the holiday special that aired last December–and two new episodes of the new season.

The series is produced by Bad Wolf, BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and the BBC. Russell T. Davies serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter executive produce.