With the popularity of post-credits scenes on the rise (we’re looking at you, Marvel), movie theater audiences often wonder: Should I stay or should I go? Beyond the MCU, an eccentric new A24 movie Friendship has viewers wondering about the possibility of a cryptic message hidden after the credits roll. With its star-studded cast (including Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson) and distinct dry humor, the movie has become a fan favorite, boasting an 89% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While love for Friendship is obvious, those who have yet to tap into the movie may want to know more before diving in. Here’s what to know about Rudd’s latest project, which explores the dark side of adult relationships, plus what to expect after the film’s final moments.

What is the plot of A24’s ‘Friendship’?

Friendship features main characters Craig Waterman (Tim Robinson) and Austin Carmichael (Paul Rudd), two suburban neighbors. Like many of the films these two actors are in, the plotline is unhinged and hilarious. On-screen, Craig tries to befriend his new neighbor in a completely cringeworthy and obsessive fashion. The dark comedy critiques the motivations of the two’s friendship as Craig navigates an inherent yearning for Austin’s approval.

From neglecting his wife, who steadily expresses unhappiness in their marriage, to brushing off his son, Craig is a bona fide narcissist with questionable priorities. However, the movie does critique his self-centered and awkward tendencies, which ultimately contribute to his suffering. What begins with an earnest attempt at human connection spirals into an absurdly comedic exploration of adult male friendship.

Why is the movie rated R?

A24’s Friendship is rated R due to the language used in the movie and some scenes involving substances. Overall, the film’s more mature themes make it suitable for adults only. Audiences can expect plenty of profanity (specifically, frequent use of the F-word). The dark comedy also portrays some mild drug use, which is depicted when Craig tries hallucinogens.

In a comedic context, he licks a toad to experience the psychoactive impacts of its secretions. This scene leads to a bizarre dream-like experience, but is not the only thing that justifies the R rating. Graphic violence and sexually explicit content aren’t really present. Still, the premise of the movie constitutes adult content.

Is ‘Friendship’ a comedy or horror?

Friendship is technically a comedic movie, but some cringe-worthy scenes may make it a horror-esque watch for some viewers. All in all, based on IMDb’s parent’s guide, the movie does not have many (if any) frightening and intense scenes. So, viewers can expect a wild ride but not one that has jump scares. Its strange scenes and elements place it on the edge of horror, but it is better described as a dark indie comedy.

As the debuting writer-director Andrew DeYoung describes to The Hollywood Reporter, “Laughing in a room with a bunch of strangers is such a beautiful, necessary thing in our atomized, isolated lives and this is a bonus feature of the movie. Thank God for A24 putting it into theaters. We get a chance to have this collective experience with even more strangers, and hopefully, they’re all aligned and laughing together.”

Is there a post-credit scene?

The movie Friendship does not have a post-credits scene. Despite Paul Rudd’s involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his work with A24 takes a different direction. According to AfterCredits.com, the 100-minute movie has no extras during or after the six-minute-long end credits. Still, there are plenty of comedic gags and surprising moments during the runtime to satisfy audiences before they head home from theaters.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does A24 stand for?

According to MediaBorne, the name came from the A24 Italian motorway that the founder Daniel Katz was on when he decided to start the production company.

What was Paul Rudd’s first movie?

Per the MovieDatabase, Paul Rudd’s first movie role was the 1992 film Jamie’s Secret, in which he played Robbie. However, many people consider Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) to be his first credited film role since Jamie’s Secret is a short drama and not a major production.