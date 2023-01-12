Ayo Edebiri is fighting for her life in a strange commune in the new trailer for A24’s Opus.

Written and directed by Mark Anthony Green, Edebiri plays a journalist who is invited into the world of a reclusive pop star (John Malkovich) who seems to have become the leader of a dangerous cult. According to the official synopsis:

Juliette Lewis, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, Tatanaka Means and Murray Bartlett also star.

Opus comes to theaters March 14.

Edebiri is also starring in another film with a strange story, Omni Loop. But unlike Opus, Omni Loop involves black holes and time travel. Edebiri stars as a science student who must help save another scientist (Mary-Louise Parker) from not only living the same day over and over, but also from the black hole growing in her chest. The film is now available on digital.

Of course, Edebiri is also starring in FX hit dramedy The Bear, which recently ended its third season.