A remake of Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead has been set with a sprawling ensemble cast, and it is coming to theaters this Spring.

The BET+ original film will be in theaters via Iconic Events Releasing on April 12 before landing on the streamer at a later date.

Bel-Air star Simone Joy Jones leads the film in the iconic Christina Applegate role, alongside an ensemble cast including Nicole Richie, June Squibb, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, Jermaine Fowler and Ms. Pat.

Miles Fowler, Iantha Richardson, Gus Kenworthy and Tyriq Withers round out the cast. The film is directed by Wade Allain-Marcus and written by Chuck Hayward

Here’s the description:

Seventeen-year-old Tanya Crandell (Simone Joy Jones) can’t wait to spend the summer living it up with her friends in Spain before heading to Howard University in the fall. But when her mom (Ms. Pat) decides to head to a much-needed wellness retreat in Thailand, Tanya is forced to stay home with her three siblings instead. Following the unexpected death of their elderly babysitter (June Squibb), Tanya gets a job working for the confident and ambitious Rose (Nicole Richie). Juggling work, family, and a complicated romance, Tanya faces the responsibility of adulthood at the cost of her summer of freedom.

Tyra Banks serves as executive producer through her SMiZE Productions banner. Producers are Juliet Berman, Oren Segal, Justin Nappi, and Juliana Maio. Michael Phillips and Tova Laiter serve as senior executive producers, with Ryan Huffman as executive producer and Eric Tosstorff and Kim Coleman co-producing.

Watch the trailer below: