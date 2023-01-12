Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story co-director Armani Ortiz helming a new upcoming BET+ original series.

BET+ is set to premiere Perimeter, starring Ava Mone’t, Tatyana Ali, Donovan Christie Jr., Malcolm Xavier and Wes Montez. Written and directed by Ortiz, Perimeter will come to BET+ Feb. 29 and take viewers on a journey of interwoven stories set in the 1990s.

Spanning four episodes, Perimeter takes place in 1990s Atlanta and follows a Spelman sophomore, a bad boy, a mayoral candidate and others in stories that include Freaknik and the Atlanta Olympics as backdrops.

According to the series description from the streamer:

In Atlanta, in the 1990’s a complex web of personal stories unfolds. Paige, a promising Spelman sophomore, veers off her path to success when she falls for a “bad boy” just before the pivotal “Freaknik” event. Adulthood disrupts their lives, pulling Paige, her long-term boyfriend Malcolm, and newcomer Romeo into a series of challenges. Amidst Atlanta’s global Olympic spotlight, eventual mayor Robert Dawn’s rise to power comes at the price of personal sacrifices and moral dilemmas. These interconnected stories set off a transformative chain reaction in the city, echoing Dante’s words: “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”

Check out the full trailer below.