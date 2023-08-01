Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of this week’s episode of Starz’s Down in the Valley, which is the season finale.

Here’s the description of the episodes, titled “Ten Toes Down”

“Ten Toes Down” explores the culture of Black county life in the South from line dancing to horses and ATVS on the trail rides. Nicco takes us to Smith Family Farms, a Black-owned farm in Charleson, Mississippi to learn just what it takes to keep the land across generations and how it continues to be the center of culture for both the family and the region.

Hosted by Nicco Annan of P-Valley, the docuseries pulls “back the curtain on the surprising but always intriguing people and places that make the Deep South a place where anything can happen and usually does,” according to the description. “From strip clubs to sex workshops, rap performances, and ancient hoodoo rituals, Annan, as well as the audience, will experience it all.”

Watch the preview below:

Produced by Zero Point Zero for Starz, Down In The Valley is executive produced by Annan and P-Valley creator Katori Hall. Shoshana Guy is the showrunner and executive producer. Lydia Tenaglia and Chris Collins also executive produced, and Jared Andrukanis is a co-executive producer on behalf of Zero Point Zero.

The season finale airs Aug. 2 on Starz at 9 pm.m and is also available on the Starz app.