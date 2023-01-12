Fans of Drag Race Italia contestant Melissa Bianchini are sounding off about their frustration with the series not giving the crown to their queen.

The third season of the Italian Drag Race spinoff crowned Lina Galore as the winner, much to the ire of fans who were rooting for Bianchini, a Black Brazilian contestant. One fan wrote, “oh i have personal beef with the nation of italy right now excuse me MELISSA DIDN’T WIN????”

Another fan wrote, “justice for Melissa Bianchini. [Series host] Priscilla and Drag Race Italia YOU WILL CRUMBLE[.]”

“Genuinely shocked Melissa Bianchini didn’t win Italia…no hate to the winner,” wrote another fan. “But, fully haven’t been more shocked by a production choice until now…sending Melissa a lot of love right now.”

However, fans are also making sure not to confuse their annoyance with Bianchini’s loss as an excuse to send hate to Galore, who had a great season, for winning. As one viewer wrote, “Condragulations, @lina_galore on becoming Italia’s Next Drag Superstar! And y’all actually better not be sending hate to her for a decision she had no control of!”

One viewer wrote in Spanish, “Much better than the previous ones, but it still doesn’t quite suit me. Even though I love Lina, the crown was a no-brainer for Melissa. Another Farida Kant situation. [However] Lina is a tremendous queen and there were entertaining moments.”

The third season of Drag Race Italia is currently streaming on WOW Presents Plus. Apart from Galore and Bianchini, the queens competing this season include Adriana Picasso, Amy Krania, Leila Yarn, Lightning Aurora, Morgana Cosmica, La Prada, La Sheeva, Silvana Della Magliana, Sissy Lea, Sypario and Vezirja.