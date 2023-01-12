Drag Race México has tapped Queen of the Universe Season 2 winner Taiga Brava as a new co-host, replacing Valentina.

The second season of the Mexican Drag Race series was officially announced Thursday. Brava will host with Drag Race México Season 1 co-host and Drag Race France alum, Lolita Banana. Former model, modeling agency owner, and television personality Oscar Madrazo will also return as a judge. Brava takes over the co-hosting spot from Drag Race México Season 1 co-host and RuPaul’s Drag Race S9 fan favorite Valentina.

“It was a great honor to serve as a host for the inaugural season of Drag Race México. Thank you to my World of Wonder family for making this dream come true of bringing Drag Race to Mexico. Also, thank you to my dear fans for all your support,” said Valentina in a statement. “l wish all the best to the new host, I will be tuning in! Love, Valentina.”

World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato added, “Thank you Valentina for sharing your talents in the remarkable, record-setting inaugural season of Drag Race México – your impact will be everlasting on our show and we couldn’t be more grateful. We are so excited to now welcome Taiga Brava as co-host. We knew she was destined for big things the second we saw her sashay onto the Queen of the Universe stage.”

Learn more about the hosts of Drag Race México in the new trailer below. Drag Race México Season 2 comes to WOW Presents+ later this summer.