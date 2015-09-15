Drag Race Philippines Season 3 is off to a fantastic start, and two major standouts are drag icon in her own right, Maxie, and her real-life (yes, biological) sister, Angel.

They caused even more buzz with this week’s episode, which saw Angel in the bottom for the ball challenge. Maxie helped Angel on her look quite a bit, and they spoke about their bond on the main stage as the judges challenged them to compete in the competition as separate entities. Maxie feels overly protective of Angel, and even told the judging panel that she would rather Angel stay in the competition if one had to leave because she’s already had so much success already.

Maxie is immediately a frontrunner in the competition, and was already been exposed to international audiences on Queen of the Universe. Angel, one of the season’s resident ingénues, clearly has raw talent, though she may not be as polished as some of the other queens.

It was an emotional episode as Maxie and Angel showcased their bond, and though fellow competitor Tita Baby was told shantay first, Angel was told by host/head judge Paolo “Mama Pao” Ballesteros that she wasn’t through with her yet…shantay she also stays!

This is sure to be just the beginning for the trajectory of the sisters in this competition.

Photo: World of Wonder

The 23-year-old Angel, aka Angel Galang, is the youngest of the two siblings and a transwoman who is known for performing at iconic Manila bars O-Bar and Rapture. Her official Drag Race bio calls her a “cherished icon in Manila’s nightlife.”

26-year-old Maxie, aka Maxie Andreison, first got her start in singing competitions at a young age, quickly becoming a local then national sensation. As her official Drag Race bio states, she’s “solidified her status as a rising star in the global drag community. “

Drag Race Philippines airs every Wednesday morning on WOW Presents Plus.