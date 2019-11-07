Jennifer Hudson and Beyoncé just proved that “Dreamgirls will never leave you.” The singers reunited 18 years after the release of the 2006 film adaptation of the 1981 Broadway hit Dreamgirls, running into each other at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday. The two posed for a cozy snap at the event, after which Hudson shared the sweet image on Instagram.

In a carousel post that included pictures and videos of Hudson and Bey at the ceremony, Hudson wrote, “I am so happy I got to be there to cheer on my Dreamgirls sister as she received the @iheartradio Innovator Award!!!,” Hudson captioned the moment. “Congratulations on such a well deserved recognition! Love u @beyonce !!!”

One of the short clips included in the post showed the Houston native warmly approach the talk show host.

Jennifer Hudson congratulating Beyoncé 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/QQjmAdd58z — Yoncé Vocals (@YonceVocals) April 2, 2024

The post is a far cry from the rumor mill in 2006 amid Dreamgirls’ triumphant debut. While the movie musical was getting praised by critics and the public, the media speculated a beef between the vocalists. The chatter was so significant, Beyoncé addressed the rumored rift during a press conference at the time, MTV reported.

“I didn’t have the part with the most drama, I was fine with that,” Bey shared during the press conference, per MTV. “I’m not doing this to become a star or prove that I can sing. I’ve already won nine Grammys and everyone knows that I can sing. I did this mainly to know I can act, to know myself, and show everyone else that I could.”

She continued, explaining that she struggled to conceive why anyone would think she’s upset following the success of the movie.

“I’m extremely happy with the movie. I’m extremely proud of Jennifer. I think she’s incredible,” she said. “It’s so unfortunate that once again the media is starting things with women. … You hear I’m mad. Why would I be mad? I’m a part of an Oscar-buzz-[worthy] movie.”

Later, she expressed that she had no reason to be upset with Jennifer, and described her as sweet and talented.

“She’s sweet, she incredible, and I hope she maintains that same sweetness. … She’s gifted, and I hope she maintains that,” Beyoncé said.

Hudson also spoke out against any feud rumors.

“It is a surprise because [Beyoncé] is a sweet girl and we’ve always got along,” she said at the time, according to Vibe. “It’s like, ‘Where did this come from?’ Any time when something is going good, somebody is gonna find anything to turn from a molehill and make a mountain out of it.”

She added, “But Beyoncé and I support each other the same as we did when we first started,” she said. “That’s my ‘Dream’ sister. There’s nothing but love for each other.”