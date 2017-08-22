Showtime and BBC Comedy have renewed the half-hour dramedy series Dreaming Whilst Black for a second season.

Also produced by A24 and adapted from the web series/acclaimed Big Deal Films-produced BBC pilot of the same name, Dreaming Whilst Black was co-created and co-written by Adjani Salmon.

“Loosely inspired by real-life events, Dreaming Whilst Black season one tells the story of Kwabena (Salmon), an aspiring filmmaker stuck in a dead-end recruitment job who takes the first step toward achieving his dream,” the official synopsis reads. “Along the way, he is quickly confronted with the tribulations of balancing finances, love, and his own sense of reality.”

For its first season, Dreaming Whilst Black received nominations from the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards and the NAACP Image Awards.

“Dreaming Whilst Black really resonated with BBC viewers who felt the warmth and humor radiating from Adjani Salmon’s brilliant comic creation” said Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy Commissioning at the BBC. “It was a no brainer for us to press go again on this multi-award winning series and we can’t wait to see more.

“Adjani Salmon is a creative force whose authentic and complex storytelling in Dreaming Whilst Black has rightfully gained widespread acclaim,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content & Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks. “We are thrilled to greenlight a second season and work alongside our partners at A24 and Big Deal Films to further explore these rich and hilarious characters who have resonated so deeply with our audience on Paramount+ with Showtime.”

Dreaming Whilst Black earned Salmon the 2022 BAFTA Award for Emerging Talent: Fiction and Screen International Star of Tomorrow. The series is co-produced by UK-based indie Big Deal Films and A24. Salmon executive produces alongside Dhanny Joshi and Thomas Stogdon for Big Deal Films. Nicola Gregory serves as producer. The original web series was co-written by Salmon and Ali Hughes.