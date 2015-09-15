A24 has announced that they will finance and produce Ari Aster’s latest film, and a starry ensemble cast has been revealed for the project.

Plot details are under wraps, and all we know right now is that it focuses on a small-town New Mexico sheriff with “higher aspirations.”

The film will star Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Austin Butler, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward and Clifton Collins Jr. Production kicks off this week.

Aster will write and direct and produce alongside Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner. Darius Khondji is the Director of Photography.

This will be the sixth collaboration between Square Peg and A24, following Hereditary, Midsommar, Dream Scenario, Death of a Unicorn and Beau is Afraid.