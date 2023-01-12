Ari Aster’s next film, Eddington, appears to be a political detour from his usual work. But the trailer shows how horrid family dynamics and small-town drama still seem to drive the film’s larger political implications.

Eddington, set at A24, stars Joaquin Phoenix—who also headlined Aster’s previous film Beau Is Afraid,—as the sheriff of Eddington, New Mexico. He’s found himself in hot water over an incident he simply calls “an accident.” Could it have been racially motivated or stirred up by the political anarchy of the times?

What we know about ‘Eddington’ so far

Both seem possible since other characters, played by Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler and Emma Stone, discuss some touchy subjects that have taken hold of the small town. Stone, in particular, plays a wife who is denying something her husband may or may not have done. How does her family life play into the film’s main storyline? And what exactly has Phoenix’s character done?

When Blavity’s Shadow and Act reported on the production of the film last year, all we knew at the time was that Phoenix’s character had “higher aspirations” than just his sheriff position. Perhaps whatever he claims is an accident was an event he hoped would bring him into the national spotlight—on his terms, of course.

Who else stars in ‘Eddington’ and when does it premiere?

The film also stars Luke Grimes, Deidre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, Amélie Hoeferle, Clifton Collins Jr., Matt Gomez Hidaka and William Belleau.

Eddington comes to theaters on July 18. Watch the trailer below: