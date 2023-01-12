Hulu has dropped the first-look photos for its Natalia Grace-inspired series, Good American Family, starring Ellen Pompeo and executive produced by Mike Epps.

Pompeo and Mark Duplass star as parents who become suspicious of their adoptive daughter in the series, which debuts March 19 with a two-episode premiere. The remaining episodes of the eight-episode series will premiere weekly.

Does the series’ premise sound familiar? Created and executive produced by Katie Robbins, the series inspired by the real-life true crime story of Grace, a Ukrainian-born girl with dwarfism who was adopted by an American family in 2010, only to be abandoned by them in 2012. Her adoptive parents, Michael and Kristine Barnett, start to believe that Grace isn’t a child, but a young woman masquerading as a child, leading to them to successfully get a court order to change Grace’s birth year to 1989 instead of 2003. However, a DNA test discovered that Grace was indeed a child when she was abandoned. The Barnetts claimed Grace had sociopathic behavior towards them, but when Grace was taken in by another family, the Manses, they said that she didn’t exhibit any of that behavior with them.

According to the synopsis:

Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom.

The series also stars Dulé Hill, Imogen Reid with Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue and Jenny O’Hara guest-starring.

Sarah Sutherland executive produces with Robbins and Pompeo, with Pompeo executive producing via her production company Calamity Jane. Calamity Jane’s Laura Holstein also executive produces. Other executive producers include Epps, Andrew Stearn, Dan Spilo and Niles Kirchner, with Liz Garbus executive producing and directing the pilot.

Check out the first look images below: