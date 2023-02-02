What is Emilia Perez about?

The film focuses on the leader of a Mexican cartel who hires a lawyer to help fake their death and undergo sex-reassignment operations.

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self. Written and directed by Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet), the double Cannes-winning film also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramírez.

Who stars in Emilia Perez?

Gascón stars as Emilia, Saldaña is Rita and Selena Gomez plays Jessi.

Additionally, Adriana Paz portrays Epifanía and Edgar Ramírez is Gustavo.

“Rita wishes that she would just have this one opportunity, just any opportunity that will make her break out and break this glass ceiling that she finds herself never being able to shatter,” Saldaña said to Netflix’s Tudum. “And when the opportunity presents itself, she doesn’t think twice. She just takes it.”

When does Emilia Perez premiere on Netflix and in theaters?

Emilia Perez hits select theaters on Nov. 1 and premieres Nov. 13 on Netflix on Nov. 13.