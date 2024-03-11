If you’ve been following the Netflix original series Emily In Paris since it first premiered in October of 2020, you’re well acquainted with the show’s propensity for taking viewers on an emotional roller coaster in love, sex, and geography. The series, which just concluded its fourth season in September 2024, has continued to push the envelope with each new installment, attracting new and returning viewers from all over the globe. Now that the fourth season of Emily In Paris has run its course, fans have been left clutching their pearls at the tumultuous final episode. The eponymous Emily Cooper is undergoing a complete emotional breakdown and potentially finding love in surprising new places.

We cover everything you need to know in this comprehensive breakdown of what exactly happened in the Emily In Paris season 4 finale, as well as some insight into the show’s future. As always, there will be major spoilers ahead, so be sure to bookmark this page and return later if you’re not fully caught up on the romantic comedy series. Let’s unpack the plot, themes, and any unanswered questions offered by the latest season of Emily In Paris. Plus, we’ll see what we can learn about Emily’s upcoming misadventures.

What Happens In The Season 4 Finale?

Season 4 of Emily In Paris offers quite a transformative 10 episode arc for Emily Cooper, following a major cliffhanger at the end of 2022’s season 3. For starters, she breaks up with Alfie after realizing that neither of them are in the right place to take their relationship to the next level. Furthermore, the latest season sees the marketing executive rounding out her first full year in the City of Lights. Of course, this is despite the fact that she took the initial plunge into the adventure with no French language skills or knowledge of the European locale. Despite her many social faux pas over her first calendar year, season 4 sees Emily finally growing more confident and self-assured, while also taking her to the most emotionally vulnerable places she’s ever been.

The final episode of the season opens on a reveal that Agence Grateau has landed an exclusive 6-month partnership with the Umberto Muratori cashmere company, which offers Emily and Sylvie a wide array of new opportunities in Rome. This is quite fortuitous for the series’ protagonist, as she previously ventured to the Italian locale to visit Marcello, the kind man who helped her off the ski slopes when she was essentially abandoned by Gabriel. The skiing incident ultimately led to Emily breaking things off with Gabriel, but left her open to explore new opportunities with Marcello as she chases the Umberto Muratori account. The season concludes with a montage of Emily acclimating to her life in the new city, in a visual homage to her first days in Paris, as Gabriel seemingly contemplates dropping by Rome for an impromptu visit.

Will Emily Remain In Rome?

For now, it’s tough to say how long Emily plans to stay in Rome, though some fans have already begun to wonder if the series will change its title from Emily In Paris. For now, her relationship with Marcello seems idyllic and romantic, though this could still change depending on a number of factors. Just like in the real world, most romances in the show start off seemingly perfect, before the reality of blending your whole life with another person, warts and all, settles in. While Emily has had a number of serendipitous run-ins with Marcello, and his sharp, charming smile is enough to leave her melting on her Vespa. It remains to be seen if Marcello has the bandwidth for the kind of serious commitment that Emily so clearly desires.

Additionally, Gabriel’s plan to visit Emily in Rome could further complicate things, setting the stage for a real love triangle in season 5. On the business side of things, Emily’s contractual commitment with Umberto Muratori is only slated to last 6 months as of the season 4 finale. While Emily will likely have the opportunity to extend this deal if things go well, her choice to do so may rest entirely on her relationship status by the time season 5 wraps up. While speaking to Netflix’s Tudum about Emily’s change of scenery, series creator Darren Star explained “Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris… I want to stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places. It doesn’t mean that Emily’s leaving Paris forever, but the show has the ability to have a bigger footprint.”

What Happens Between Gabriel And Camille?

Despite Emily’s love life and work exploits serving as a focal point in Emily In Paris, one of the biggest plot lines in season 4 was the messy, blended relationship between Gabriel and his ex, Camille. Season 3 of the series ended with the massive cliffhanger that Camille is pregnant with Gabriel’s child, despite having broken up with him in the middle of their impromptu wedding ceremony. This complicates Gabriel and Emily’s relationship, as the former spends most of season 4 trying to balance his love for Emily with his desire to be an attentive father to his unborn child. Ultimately, Camille learns that she is not in fact pregnant, and that her medication triggered a false positive.

By the time Camille relays this information to Gabriel, however, it’s already too late for him to shift his full focus to Emily, as she has already kicked him to the curb and moved on to the Italian Stallion. Camille later attempts to slyly convince Gabriel to adopt a child with her, after inviting him on a lunch date with her family’s priest. While Gabriel is left upset about the prospect of not having a baby, he recognizes that co-parenting a child just for the sake of it would be a mistake, and tells Camille that she deserves to start a family with someone she truly loves. As stated, the final episode of Emily In Paris season 4 concludes with Gabriel planning a trip to Rome to win Emily back, though he’ll certainly be facing some stiff competition once he gets there.

Will There Be A Fifth Season Of Emily In Paris?

Luckily, fans of Emily In Paris won’t be left in the dark about the future of their favorite marketing execs for long, as the series has already been picked up for a fifth season. Series lead Lily Collins announced the renewal news on a recent episode of Good Morning America, before Darren Star explained “We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!” Fans have been very vocal on social media about the series, which likely made it a no-brainer for Netflix to bring Emily In Paris back for more adventures, especially with so many hanging threads still left up in the air.