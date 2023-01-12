Everybody Still Hates Chris series reintroduces fans to Chris Rock‘s autobiographical sitcom through a new form!

The animated series stars Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold, who reprise their roles as Julius and Rochelle Rock, Chris’ parents. Tim Johnson Jr. stars as Young Chris, while Chris Rock returns as the voice of Adult Chris, narrating each episode. Other voice actors include Ozioma Akagha as Chris’s sister Tonya, Terrence Little Gardenhigh as middle child Drew, and Gunnar Sizemore as Greg, Chris’ only friend at school.

Extensive list of guest stars

The series also boasts a huge slate of guest starring voices, including Tisha Campbell, Bell Bib DeVoe, Ayo Edebiri, Sally Jessy Raphael, Busta Rhymes, Sam Richardson, and Rickey Smiley.

Other guest stars include Jaylen Barron, Todd Bridges, Nicole Byer, RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Monét X Change, Jaida Essence Hall, Latrice Royale and Vanessa Vanjie, Eugene Cordero, Andy Daly, Loretta Devine, Earthquake, Ron Funches, Jackée Harry, Phil Hendrie, Dave Herman, Thirstin Howl The 3rd, Rob Huebel, Gabriel Iglesias, Phil Lamarr, Rac-Lo, Jessica Lowe, Vincent Martella, Laraine Newman, Gabrielle Nevaeh, Kevin Michael Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, Lindsey Stoddart, Cree Summer, Jenny Yang, Paul Ben-Victor, Mike Estime, Antonio Fargas, Kevontay Jackson, Mikey Kelley, Jacqueline Mazarella, Paulina Singer and Ernest Thomas.

Rock produces through Chris Rock Enterprises with Sanjay Shaw serving as showrunner. 3 Arts Entertainment’s Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky will executive produce. The series’ animation is produced through animation studio Titmouse, with Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina executive producing.

The original live-action Everybody Hates Chris aired on UPN and the CW between 2005 and 2009, earning an NAACP Image Award for writing in 2007. The series has also been nominated for several Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe. Fans of the new series will be able to watch the old series in its entirety on Paramount+.

When does Everybody Still Hates Chris premiere?

The series debuts on Comedy Central Sept. 25 at 10 p.m.