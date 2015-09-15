The Sundance 2024 hit Exhibiting Forgiveness, starring André Holland, Andra Day, John Earl Jelks and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, has been acquired by Roadside Attractions. The studio plans to have a wide release in theaters this fall. It is the feature directorial debut of acclaimed artist, Titus Kaphar, who also wrote the script.

Here’s the official description: Tarrell Rodin (Holland) is an admired American painter who lives with his wife, singer-songwriter Aisha (Day), and young son, Jermaine. His artwork excavates beauty from the anguish of his youth, keeping past wounds at bay. His path to success is derailed by an unexpected visit from his estranged father, La’Ron (Jelks), a recovering addict desperate to reconcile. La’Ron visits at the invitation of Tarrell’s mother, Joyce (Ellis-Taylor) a pious woman with a profound and joyful spirituality. She hopes that Tarrell can open his heart to forgiveness, giving them all another chance at being a family. Tarrell and La’Ron learn that forgetting might be a greater challenge than forgiving in this raw and deeply moving film.

Ian Foreman, Daniel Michael Barriere, Matthew Elam and Jaime Ray Newman round out the cast.

“Titus has changed the world with his art, and this film will bring him a legion of new fans and delight the many who already love his work,” commented Roadside Attractions Co-Presidents, Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff, in a statement. “These are four jaw-dropping performances which we have no doubt is the finest ensemble filmgoers will see this year.”

Kaphar said “Even the most extraordinary film in the world would remain hidden without the right distribution team; I’m so excited that our film has found its champion. Roadside has a reputation for bringing us unflinching movie experiences that center innovative and character-driven storytelling. I’m honored to have their support, and proud that Exhibiting Forgiveness will become part of their outstanding portfolio.”

From A Hunting Lane, Homegrown, Shade Pictures, Revolution Ready Production, the film was produced by Stephanie Allain, Derek Cianfrance, Jamie Patricof, Sean Cotton and Titus Kaphar, with Claire Brooks, Stephanie Blackwood, Kim Coleman, serving as executive producing, and Rachel Halilej, Natalie Renee and Michael VQ co-producing.