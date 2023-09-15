Pull out your racing gear; Brad Pitt and Damson Idris take us behind the wheel in F1, an exhilarating look inside the motorsport.

Previously, Pitt explained how timing and passion aligned to bring a story like this to life, noting how he was waiting for the right moment to fulfill his dream of being a part of a film like this.

“I just gotta trust timing, you know,” Pitt told Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “I’m so grateful. I mean, for two decades, I’ve been trying to do [a film like this], whether it was on motorcycles or cars… I’ve tried everything, and, for whatever reason, it never came to fruition. Then, one day, I get this call from Joe [Joseph Kosinski], who’s got this crazy idea. And I’m so glad because we got to do something that’s never been done before.”

Pitt also raved about spending “a year and a half” with the sport he loves so much.

What is ‘F1’ about?

According to the official synopsis, “In the 1990s, Sonny Hayes (Pitt) was Formula 1’s most promising driver until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team convinces Sonny to return to racing and become the best in the world. Driving alongside the team’s hotshot rookie, Sonny soon learns that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.”

Is this Damson Idris’ breakout movie role?

Best known for his role as Franklin Saint in Snowfall, Idris is no stranger to the big screen; however, those watching him in F1 might liken this to being the film that propels him from a standout in television to a bonafide movie star for his ability to go toe-to-toe with one of the biggest actors on the planet.

“He’s so damn charming, that guy,” Pitt said about Idris to Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “You just wanna smack him.”

Idris stars opposite Pitt in the film as Joshua Pearce, the hotshot rookie driver with whom Pitt’s character is paired to help bring his struggling Formula 1 team, APXGP, to the forefront of the big racing event.

Does Sonny get the job done?

Despite facing numerous hurdles, including a near-fatal crash that he had to rescue his rookie counterpart from, flashbacks from the crash that nearly cost him everything and a host of other setbacks, Sonny manages to pull things together alongside Joshua in the end.

Additionally, when they’re on the track to win it all, an insider, one of the leads on the F1 racing team, leaks documents that prompt an investigation, which leads to Sonny going off on a tangent. His former racing partner-turned-boss, Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), learns of a medical condition that could take Sonny out of the game of life for good.

Just when Sonny is barred from racing because Cervantes doesn’t want to lose one of his closest friends for good, he’s approached by APXGP board member Peter Banning (Tobias Menzies) with a deal that could make him a wealthy man. Instead, Sonny shows up for one last chance at redemption, where he and Joshua walk away victorious in the end.

We see things get steamy between Sonny and APXGP race director Kate (Kerry Condon). While they seem like the perfect match, it isn’t long before Sonny and his van are back on the road, heading for Mexico City as he initially was at the start of the film (before being approached with the ultimate side quest by his buddy Ruben), where he enrolls in yet another race, proving that it was much more than him returning to reclaim the F1 title he was always destined to win, but that being behind the wheel is like breathing for him.

F1 The Movie is now in theaters worldwide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Brad Pitt actually driving in the ‘F1’ movie?

Yes, Brad Pitt and Damson Idris are actually driving in the F1 film. As USA Today reported, they spent four months learning to drive Formula 1 cars. “If you see Brad’s face, then it’s him driving, and often at speeds up to around 180 mph,” director Joe Kosinski told USA Today. “When they went into those turns at high speed, the G-forces on their bodies were insane.”

Is Sonny Hayes a real character

While Sonny Hayes and his story are not real (and a lot of Sonny’s story appears to be unrealistic), it looks like the injury that he had earlier in his career could have been inspired by that of Martin Donnelly, Screen Rant reports.