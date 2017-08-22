Prime Video and Kilter Films have unveiled the official trailer for the highly anticipated post-apocalyptic series, Fallout.

“Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have,” the synopsis reads. “Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Yellowjackets star Ella Purnell leads the cast as Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit whose peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aside from Purnell, Fallout also stars Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins.

Moten will portray Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel, while Goggins stars as the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.

The ensemble cast also includes Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

Fallout is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Jonathan Nolan directs the first three episodes.

Fallout drops all of its eight episodes on April 11.

Watch the trailer below: