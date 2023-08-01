Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of this weekend’s return of the OWN reality series, Family or Fiancé. The show returns for Season 4 this Saturday “with all-new one-hour episodes featuring engaged couples and their families trying to get on the same page before walking down the aisle.”

Per the official description of the show, “hosted by renowned relationship coach Tracy McMillan, this high-stakes social experiment brings real-life couples and their disapproving families together for three days to unpack their differences. After coaching sessions and tasks designed to strengthen bonds, will the families’ renewed understanding persuade them to bless the couple’s happily-ever-after, or will they be forced to choose between family or fiancé? “

Here’s the episode description for the premiere episode, “James and Jamica: Kissin’ Cousins”:

James and Jamica met at a family funeral – yes, a family funeral. They are third cousins, and naturally, their immediate family has some heavy concerns for their union. Before they walk down the aisle, can these two put their loved ones’ minds at ease?

The below clip features the families in a therapy season and dives into James’s complicated relationship with his daughter, Kiana.

Watch the preview below:

The episode airs Saturday at 9 p.m. Episodes will air at this time until it moves to its regular 8 p.m. slot on March 1. The first batch pisodes will air through March 15, with another batch coming later this year.