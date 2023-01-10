Love & Marriage: Huntsville is the gift that keeps on giving. The OWN reality series recently released its midseason trailer and as if the first half wasn’t enough, here’s a look at what to expect later down the line when Season 8 returns on Aug. 24.
The Destiny, Sunni, and Moses saga continues
This season opened with newcomer Sunni, also a former producer on the show, causing shockwaves with her marriage to Destiny’s ex, Moses. While Moses has played the background, the two women have been at each other’s necks for weeks. There’s some confusion on timelines regarding when Moses and Destiny’s relationship ended and when he began dating Sunni. There are also conflicting statements about the depth of Sunni and Destiny’s past “friendship.”
In the second half of the season, Sunni joins the girls for Melody’s island girls trip where she tries to play mediator between the women’s crew. As expected, it doesn’t go well. Destiny is instantly annoyed by conversations where Sunni talks about her IVF journey with Moses, which Destiny finds insensitive.
Marsau may have a problem
Blogs reported that Marsau was arrested and charged with a DUI a few months back. The conversation plays out on the show. His brother, Marsau, jokes about the ordeal, while Melody and her new friend of the show, Shantia Foster, discuss Maurice being at the club with bottles of alcohol just hours after his release. In one scene, Maurice’s wife Kimmi asks how she can help, to which he responds he doesn’t know if she could be of any help to him at all.
Melody remains on an island by herself
The queen bee of the group remains friendless in this circle. While she plays along for the sake of the show, it’s clear Melody is of loyalty only to herself at this point as each one of her friendships has crumbled on the show.
Melody and Stormi beef over Stormi’s arrest and her hints at her putting her fans, the “Melometers” up to nonsense. Melody and Destiny have a tense conversation about whether Destiny is smashing or has ever smashed Martell.
And Melody and Nelle’s close bond is rocked by Melody’s upset over comments Nelle made about her “stubbornness” in interviews.
Martell and Marsau clash over infidelity
For years, Martell and Marsau have seemingly held each other’s dirt close to their chests. Now, Martell may be ready to spill it all. Martell has insisted that he’s not the only man in this former friendship circle who has been unfaithful to his wife, now ex-wife. He’s claimed to have bore witness to it all.
After Marsau let it be known he doesn’t respect Martell for threatening Melody with revenge porn, Martell goes off, as expected. He says he and Marsau have smashed the same women. And seemingly accuses Marsau’s wife, LaTisha, of smashing his friend…but knowing Martell it could be another jab at Melody as he claimed she was unfaithful with their lawyer during their split.
Watch the trailer below: