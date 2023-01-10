This season opened with newcomer Sunni, also a former producer on the show, causing shockwaves with her marriage to Destiny’s ex, Moses. While Moses has played the background, the two women have been at each other’s necks for weeks. There’s some confusion on timelines regarding when Moses and Destiny’s relationship ended and when he began dating Sunni. There are also conflicting statements about the depth of Sunni and Destiny’s past “friendship.”

In the second half of the season, Sunni joins the girls for Melody’s island girls trip where she tries to play mediator between the women’s crew. As expected, it doesn’t go well. Destiny is instantly annoyed by conversations where Sunni talks about her IVF journey with Moses, which Destiny finds insensitive.