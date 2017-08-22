The long-running CBS series FBI is losing a key series regular in its upcoming season.

Katherine Renee Kane will soon close out her final chapter on the show.

Deadline exclusively reported that Kane, who portrays Special Agent Tiffany Wallace on the CBS procedural will exit the series during Season 7. She’s been with the show since Season 3 after the exit of Ebonee Noel, who played Kristen Chazal.

Why is Katherine Renee Kane leaving FBI?

“It was time to look towards new creative endeavors,” Kane said in a statement to Deadline. “I’m excited for the future and wish the show all the best.” No specific reason for her exit has been given.

A former NYPD officer and White Collar Division agent, Kane’s character Tiffany replaced Noel’s Kristen.

Created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, FBI follows t”he inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.”

The series also stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza and John Boyd.

Who is replacing Katherine Renee Kane’s character, Tiffany Wallace, on FBI

Right before Kane’s departure was announced, Deadline also exclusively reported that National Treasure: Edge of History star Lisette Olivera had joined FBI, and will play Syd, “a trained Behavioral Analysis Unit Agent who is about to rotate into the field.” As Deadline states, production sources revealed that “she is positioned to take over duties as Scola’s (John Boyd) partner, the role that will be left open by Tiffany.”

When does FBI return to CBS

Kane is expected to appear in at least one episode in FBI Season 7 before exiting.

FBI returns for Season 7 on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. on CBS.