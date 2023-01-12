The murderous town of Shadyside is getting ready for a bloody prom season in the new teaser trailer for Netflix‘s Fear Street: Prom Queen.

The fourth installment in the Fear Street franchise shows just how intense the campaign for the class of 1988 prom queen can become, especially when a new girl throws her hat in the ring. According to the film description:

Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ‘88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.

Based on the book series by R.L. Stine, the film stars India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, Chris Klein, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Ariana Greenblatt, with Lily Taylor and Katherine Waterson. The cast also includes Darrin Baker, Rebecca Ablack, Ilan O’Driscoll, Damian Romeo, Dakota Taylor, Eden Summer Gilmore, Brennan Clost, Cecilia Lee and Ryan Rosery.

Matt Palmer directs from a script he wrote with Donald Mcleary. Producers include Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kori Adelson. Executive producers include Jane Stine, Yvonne Bernard and Joan Waricha.

Fear Street: Prom Queen comes to Netflix on May 23.