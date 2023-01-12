Watch out HGTV–OWN is now expanding its reality television slate with First-Time Buyers Club, the upcoming series starring realtor Amina Stevens.

Stevens helps prospective first-time homeowners in Tampa, FL learn more about the housing market and what they need to have in order to buy their first home. As Stevens said in the trailer, exclusive to Shadow and Act, she believes there is a path for everyone to reach their dreams and become a homeowner.

According to OWN:

“First-Time Buyer’s Club” is an authentic and in-depth look at the exciting but complex journey of becoming a homeowner for the very first time, no matter the stage in life. Teacher-turned-realtor Amina Stevens aims to educate and inspire clients who are intimidated by the overwhelming housing market. By providing her expertise and support, Amina is a trusted partner and confidante as she guides her clients through every stage of the home-buying journey. Each and every sale also furthers Amina’s ultimate mission and passion with her work — the building of wealth and the reduction of housing disparity in the Black community. By investigating each client’s unique situation, Amina takes pride in helping her clients break through the myths about home ownership so they can one day realize their dreams.

The season will jump off with two back-to-back episodes, showing Stevens help Loretta, a grandmother who wants to buy her first home before she retires, find the perfect home. Stevens also helps couple Teeka and Sundai, who aren’t sure if they want to find a single-family home for themselves or turn a home into an investment opportunity. Stevens informs them on their options regarding the market.

The 10-episode series makes its two-episode premiere on the network Dec. 30 at 9/8c and 9:30/8:30c, right after the season finale of Love and Marriage: Huntsville.