The first-look trailers for new Fox drama series such as Rescue: Hi-Surf and Doc were dropped this week as a part of the network’s upfronts presentations.

Here’s everything we know so far about the series, including the first footage:

1. Rescue: Hi-Surf

Rescue: Hi-Surf follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu – the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. The Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment Studios series hails from John Wells and executive producer/writer Matt Kester. As Fox states, “Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle.”

The series stars Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Kekoa Kekumano, Alex Aiono and Zoe Cipres. Recurring cast members are Sea Shimooka, Shawn Hatosy and Ian Anthony Dale.

2. Murder In A Small Town

Based on the Edgar Award-winning book series from L.R. Wright, Karl Alberg, Murder In A Small Town stars Rossif Sutherland as Karl Alberg, who moves from the bib city to a quiet coastal town, only to discover that it has its own fair share of secrets when a series of grisly murders start taking place. Kristin Kreuk also headlines the series.

Mya Lowe, Savonna Spracklin, Aaron Douglas and Fritzy-Klevans Destine recur in the series and special guest stars are James Cromwell, Stana Katic and Paula Patton. Murder in a Small Town is produced by Sepia Films in association with Fox Entertainment and Jeff Wachtel’s Future Shack Entertainment. The series is produced in British Columbia and Fox has all U.S. rights.

3. Doc

Starring House Of Cards alum Molly Parker, the medical drama Doc (based on the Italian series Doc — Nelle tue mani) chronicles Dr. Amy Larsen, the Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Larsen must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of her hospital patients or any remnants of her life. Fox states, “Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.”

The Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment Studios series also stars Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker and Anya Banerjee. Scott Wolf and Patrick Walker recur.