Fox is setting up the cast for the medical drama Doc, and Underground and How to Get Away with Murder star Amirah Vann has joined the project.

Deadline reports that Vann stars as a series regular in the new medical drama alongside lead Molly Parker and other series regulars Omar Metwally, Jon Ecker and Anya Banerjee. Scott Wolf and Patrick Walker are set for recurring roles.

Doc comes to the network via writer Barbie Kligman, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Hank Steinberg also executive produces with Erwin Stoff from 3 Arts. Fox Entertainment Studios and Sony Pictures Television also executive produce.

The series is based on the Italian medical drama Doc–Nelle tue mani. That version follows a male doctor, whereas the Fox version follows Parker’s character, Dr. Amy Larsen. Dr. Larsen serves as Chief of Internal Medicine at Minneapolis’ Westside Hospital. But now Amy has to traverse life after experiencing a brain injury that has made her forget the last eight years of her life. Somehow she’s still practicing medicine even though she has literally lost a chunk of her knowledge due to the injury. But along with that challenge, she also has no idea about her prior patients, her relationship, or the events in her life that caused her to alienate herself from everyone she’s known. She now has to rebuild a relationship with her estranged teenage daughter in order to cope with her new life.

Vann will play the hospital’s neuropsychiatrist Dr. Gina Walker. Just so happens that Dr. Walker is also Amy’s best friend of over 20 years. As Amy’s doctor, she is treating her brain injury after the accident and must balance the dual roles of friend and doctor in Amy’s life.

The series is currently filming in Toronto.