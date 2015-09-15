Lionsgate has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming film Freaky Tales, starring Pedro Pascal, Normani, Jay Ellis, Dominique Thorne, Tom Hanks and more. The film first premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Executive produced by Too $hort, the film’s ensemble cast includes Ben Mendelsohn, Jack Champion, Ji-young Yoo and the late Angus Cloud.

Here’s the official description: Set in 1987 Oakland, Freaky Tales is a multi-track mixtape of colorful characters — an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector — on a collision course in a fever dream of showdowns and battles. This pulpy blend of explosive action, edgy humor, gory kills, and sly twists and turns makes for one wild ride.

As we wrote in our reaction to the film from Sundance, “The indie charm and what may be learnings from making a blockbuster film works out for Boden and Fleck, who bring everything including ’80s comedy, kung-fu films, slashers, sci-fi paranoia and more to the project. Champion and Yoo bust up Nazis, Normani and Thorne are Bay Area rapstresses, Pascal is a fixer of sorts who looking to get out of the biz and Ellis is a fictional version of NBA star Sleepy Floyd who…also murders some Nazis in what will probably be some of the most thrilling scenes in cinema for the year.”

Watch the trailer below. The film will be in theaters on April 4.