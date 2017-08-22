Jay Ellis has joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock thriller seires, All Her Fault, and will star opposite Succession album Sarah Snook. Deadline first reported the news that Ellis and Thomas Cocquerel’s casting.

An adaptation of Andrea Maria’s best selling novel of the same name, All Her Fault follows Marissa Irvine (Snook) as she “arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Ellis will portray Colin, an attorney and Cocquerel will play high school P.E. teacher, Richie. Also starring are Dakota Fanning as Jenny, Abby Elliott as Lia, Jake Lacy as Peter, Sophia Lillis as Carrie and Michael Peña as Detective Alcaras.

Megan Gallagher is the creator, writer and executive produces. Other executive producers are Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame and Joanna Strevens for Carnival Films, as well as Jennifer Gabler Rawlings and Christine Sacani. Minkie Spiro, director of the first episode, also executive produces.

Production on the series is underway in Melbourne.