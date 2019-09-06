Former NFL quarterback Bradley “Brad” Kaaya shared a heartwarming video of his mother on TikTok. Kaaya posted the touching tribute after one of his fans asked him to talk about his mother Angela Means, who played Felisha in 1995’s Friday and inspired the popular “Bye Felicia” phrase.
“Dude can you talk about how your mother is ANGELA MEANS and is the origin of ‘Bye Felicia?'” one fan asked, Because Of Them We Can reported.
Kaaya, who resides in London, was happy to respond. In the video he shared, the former NFL quarterback said his mother is “a side quest queen.”
“So my mother was an actress, famous for her role in Friday as Felisha. She was the character who was famously told, ‘Bye, Felisha.’ She also played this baddie in House Party 3. She played the mom in this ‘90s Nickelodeon show Cousin Skeeter, and before that, she was a stand-up comedian,” Kaaya said.
He also included a video of Means from her time as a comedian on Def Comedy Jam and a photo from her modeling days.
“She’s also my best friend,” Kaaya said as he shared a photo of himself with his mother. “She was also my trusted advisor when it came to getting recruited for college football…She’s also my travel partner; growing up, we took a lot of road trips, just me and her, throughout California…So, in return, I took her to Japan a couple of years back for her birthday.”
@sidequestkaaya
Replying to @DUMB HOT Yes, my mom not only is Felicia, but she is a side quest queen. @Theeangelameans #byefelicia #felicia #coolmom #coolgirls
These days, Means is a chef and an author, according to Because Of Them We Can. She thanked everyone for all the love shown.
“I wanted to say thank you to everyone who responded to Bradley’s really adorable ideo about us and his mama, Felisha,” Means said on social media per Because Of Them We Can. “That boy is something else. He was telling on me.”
Means took the opportunity to pass along some words of wisdom for anyone struggling to find a healthy relationship with their mothers.
“I been getting the most incredible messages,” she said. “I been getting some heartbreaking messages as well…Listen, this much I know is true. No matter what kind of mother you had, or you got, she was your assignment.”
View this post on Instagram
Kaaya is attracting a large audience on social media while regularly sharing stories about his life. He became the all-time leading passer at the University of Miami. He also played with the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals. Injuries forced him to venture into other careers, including modeling, cybersecurity and screenwriting.