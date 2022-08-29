CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys just became the second-highest-paid NFL football player who isn’t a quarterback.
Lamb signed a $136 million, four-year contract with the NFL franchise, Ottumwa Courier reported. He’s guaranteed $100 million, plus a whopping $38 million signing bonus. After inking the ideal, Lamb set a new record as the second highest-paid non-quarterback player in NFL history, trailing close behind Justin Jefferson who holds first place.
“The reaction obviously was great,” Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said during a conference call leading up to securing the deal with Lamb. “Everybody in the office was fired up.”
The exciting news comes after Lamb’s strike. Lamb stopped showing up for practices and workouts a day after Jefferson finalized his $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL.com. He missed June’s mandatory minicamp and the training camp in Oxnard, CA that kicked off in July, per Dallas Cowboys’ official site.
Despite not attending several practices, Lamb still got some valuable time with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in California. McCarthy is confident in Lamb’s ability, saying he’s focused on fine-tuning.
“The overall conditioning I don’t think’s going to be a concern,” McCarthy explained. “It’s really just more the connection and the little things, the details. He needs body-on-body, contested catches, have his contact balance tested and all those types of things. You really only get that playing football.”
“Last year’s numbers, that’s a high bar. I think the biggest thing, he’s capable of it,” McCarthy added about a possibly fourth trip to the playoffs. “We definitely want to be in the position at the end of this regular season where everybody’s playing their best football. As long as that lines up with big numbers, I think we’d all be happy.”