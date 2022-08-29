Lamb signed a $136 million, four-year contract with the NFL franchise, Ottumwa Courier reported. He’s guaranteed $100 million, plus a whopping $38 million signing bonus. After inking the ideal, Lamb set a new record as the second highest-paid non-quarterback player in NFL history, trailing close behind Justin Jefferson who holds first place.

“The reaction obviously was great,” Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said during a conference call leading up to securing the deal with Lamb. “Everybody in the office was fired up.”