Viola Davis steps into action mode as President Danielle Sutton in the political action-thriller G20. The film blends high-stakes international diplomacy with personal family drama and explosive action.

There are plot twists and two major betrayals that happen during the film, and it all wraps up with an intense helicopter scene at the close of the film.

Here’s what to know about the ending of the Prime Video film, G20.

What is ‘G20’ about?

In G20, Viola Davis plays Danielle Sutton, the president of the United States. Not only is she the president, she has combat experience and is well-revered for her time in service, as she saved a child whose family had been killed during the war in Iraq. She carried the boy out of the building and was photographed doing so, and it was featured on the cover of Time magazine. However, it is a moment she carries with her due to the fact that she had to take the child from his dead mother’s arms. Many consider her a hero, but others consider her being in office only because of this moment.

Who are the main characters in ‘G20’?

President Sutton is preparing for the G20 summit just as she’s dealing with her rebellious daughter, Serena (Marsai Martin). She makes Serena accompany her to the summit along with the rest of the family, including her husband, Derek (Anthony Anderson), and son, Demetrius (Christopher Farrar). Serena has the mindset that she didn’t choose to be the first daughter, and they have a tense relationship because she feels like her mother doesn’t understand her, and President Sutton doesn’t understand why Serena acts out, knowing how hard it was for her to get in this position. Also going to the summit with the president is a key advisor, the U.S. Treasury Secretary Joanna Worth (Elizabeth Marvel), who has worked with the president on her economic plan. And of course, the president’s trusted Secret Service agent, Manny (Ramón Rodríguez), is in tow.

What’s President Sutton’s mission at the G20 summit?

At the summit, President Sutton plans to present the economic plan called the Together Plan, which will use cryptocurrency to help countries that are impacted by the world hunger crisis the most. The two people that President Sutton needs on her side are United Kingdom Prime Minister Oliver Everett (Douglas Hodge) and Elena Romano, the president of the International Monetary Fund (Sabrina Impacciatore), who is from Italy. As she is planning to present it at the G20, the summit is hijacked by terrorist group leader Edward Rutledge (Antony Starr), who opposes President Sutton’s plan. The terrorist attack is both physical and digital. All external communication to and from the summit is cut, and Rutledge uses AI deepfakes to make the world markets believe that world leaders are saying what Rutledge, who is Australian, wants them to say.

President Sutton is able to escape from the room where everything is going on with the help of Manny, and they bring along Everett, Romano and Han Min-Seo (MeeWha Alana Lee), the first lady of South Korea. They are able to evade Rutledge and his team for some time to maneuver around the hotel and hold their own. A lot of fighting goes on, and President Sutton is kicking ass and taking names, and Everett, Romano and Han Min-Seo help out, with Sutton gaining their respect. The heroic Manny is also injured but pushes through. Meanwhile, Serena, Derek and Demetrius are also trying to stay safe while helping save the day at the same time. Serena especially wants to jump in with her tech expertise.

President Sutton is betrayed by a Secret Service agent, Darden (John Hoogenakker), who doesn’t like that she wants to help countries in need, so he decides to help Rutledge.

What’s Rutledge’s real motive in ‘G20’?

While it seemed like Rutledge wanted to be a modern-day Robin Hood, he just wanted to get rich himself and steal the money. Once she’s able to make contact with her family, Serena gives her mother an idea that they decide to use — Serena will hack into the hotel’s security system so the summit can reach the rest of the world again, and she’ll also unlock the doors so everyone within the summit can be saved.

However, this won’t stop Rutledge, as he kidnaps Derek and Joanna, and holds them at gunpoint to get the president to read the message, as she is the last deepfake needed to trigger an economic collapse. Just in time, Serena is able to unlock the doors and the troops come in to save everyone, but the room where Rutledge has them is in the back.

Rutledge also reveals that, outside of the money, he was in Iraq at the time President Sutton was and says that a bomb that was supposed to kill U.S. soldiers killed his friends. He has it out for the U.S. for the war even being a thing and then says that they capitalized off of it… such as Sutton being elected president after her newfound popularity due to the war photo in Time.

Who dies in ‘G20’?

In his final big villain speech, Rutledge reveals he has another motivation for his evil deeds, besides money. He reveals that he was also in Iraq when President Sutton was a soldier, when she was photographed rescuing a child — a photograph that helped her win the election. Rutledge says a bomb intended for the American soldiers killed his two best friends that day. He blames her and the Americans for starting the Iraq War and then exploiting it for political gain. When the digital wallet that Rutledge’s stolen money is on falls and it is still protected, President Sutton realizes that she is also being betrayed by Joanna, who is envious of President Sutton and wanted to be president herself. Rutledge ends up kidnapping Serena and a showdown takes place on the roof with a helicopter. But Rutledge can’t leave because President Sutton has his wallet. The soldiers come up there as well, and after facing off, Rutledge is pushed off a cliff in an effort to get the money, and he dies, with President Sutton and Serena making it out.

How does ‘G20’ end?

As the film concludes, we officially see that Manny did not die and that President Sutton’s Together Plan is approved by the G20 and Joanna is in prison.

G20 is now streaming on Prime Video.