Gabrielle Union has signed on to star in the upcoming horror film, The Casket Girls.

Deadline reports that Union will not only star in the film, but she will also produce the project, which is from Get Out producer QC Entertainment, who will finance the project. The director is Justin Dyck, and he directs from a script he revised with Keith Cooper, that was originally from from Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant.

Set in the 1700s, the film is on a true story about young women who are sent to New Orleans from France to become brides to French colonists.

Their belongings are sent with them in caskets (aka chests), and that after the women arrived, New Orleans’ homicide rate skyrocketed. The townspeople labeled the girls as vampires and imprisoned them in the Ursuline Convent.

Union plays a modern-day detective who gets trapped in the convent with her partner and a group of tourists as the Casket Girls finally make their escape hundreds of years later.

Sean McKittrick and Raymond Mansfield of QC Entertainment will produce the film with QC Entertainment’s Edward H. Hamm Jr. executive producing. Lighthouse Pictures’ Jameson Parker will also executive produce.

Filming will begin Oct. 15 in Victoria, BC.