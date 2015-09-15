In an industry where transparency around pay can be rare, Gabrielle Union and other Black actresses are being more vocal about the disparities. From behind-the-scenes group chats to strategic solidarity, she’s part of a network of actresses making sure no one gets left behind when the checks start rolling in.

Union said these relationships have always existed, but back in the day, no one was getting paid enough to compare notes.

“I mean, it’s always existed. It’s [not] just that we weren’t making enough money…nobody was making money,” Union said at the 2025 American Black Film Festival during Ally’s “Sisterhood & Savings: A Conversation with Gabrielle Union,” which was moderated by Kelley Carter.“It wasn’t like there was one person who was making $5 million a movie…we were all making about the same. But we didn’t know that. Your team will be like, ‘No, that’s a great number for you.’ And I started listening to that little phrase a little differently. What do you mean ‘for me’? As compared to who? To what?”

She explained that trust among peers often formed early in their careers, long before the fame, in the trenches of audition rooms.

“Those relationships are formed, generally speaking, earlier in your career. In audition rooms, they will leave you in there for hours,” she said. “[These are] the people who you have to trust to go put money on your meter while you are waiting for your turn to make your dreams true. So we started meeting that way.”

Union recalled one particular moment that galvanized a group of high-profile actresses — including Regina Hall, Regina King, Nia Long and more — into action.

“It started with one of us who shall remain nameless…[she] was an executive producer [on a project]. And they came in with a lowball number after they’d signed on her No. 2,” Union said. “So No. 2 on the call sheet generally makes less than No. 1. And she wasn’t impressed because this is her movie. She put this together. She was a part of creating it.”

When she found out number two was being offered more than her, the producer-actress hesitated to walk away.

“She was real nervous. She was like, ‘I don’t want to pass. This is my baby.’ But we were like, ‘We got you. We know who they’re going to next,’” Union said. “I get the call, and I asked for more than number two got. And they were like, ‘Moving on, moving right along,’ and then they call the next person, the next person, the next person. We all know who that is.”

The key? Everyone stuck to the plan.

“We’d all had our walking orders — ask for more. And so finally everyone had passed to make sure that number one got to stay on her own movie and got paid what she’s worth,” she said.

Why Gabrielle Union says real mentorship means talking about money

Union noted that this kind of community isn’t something most are taught, especially when it comes to finances.

“I think it just starts with one person saying something in an interview, and we’re all on the group chat, like, ‘How much Tyler Perry’s paying?’” she said, laughing. “And she’s like, ‘So this is how I did it. This is how I structure my deal.’ And then it just spreads like that.”

She said younger actresses often reach out for help with deal structuring or salary concerns.

“Younger actresses will call you and be like, ‘This is what they’re offering me. This is the pickle that I’m in,’” Union said. “And it’s about being real mentors and not looking at everyone as competition.”

Advice for young stars stepping into the spotlight

When asked about the guidance she gives young actresses just starting out, Union didn’t sugarcoat it.

“That you’re not alone and you’re going to feel very lonely,” she said. “Everything changes. Some people legit do change. They just switch it up on you. But for the most part, you’ve changed, but people’s expectations of you have shifted.”

She said standing firm in your decisions can sometimes cost you support, but that’s where knowing your worth matters most.

“When you start saying ‘No,’ or ‘I can’t,’ or ‘I don’t want to,’ the love gets real conditional and you feel very alone,” she explained. “And so when you see some of these young musicians and actors and athletes, and when they start to get isolated from their own people, from their own villages, that’s when we step in and we’re like, ‘You’re not alone.’”

Union said it’s about helping others recognize red flags early and set boundaries that protect their peace.

“This is how I navigated this. And it’s also learning to say no. And understanding your boundaries is the quickest way to separate who’s really there for you and who’s just there for what you can offer.”