The cast of General Hospital has gained a new star while losing a veteran cast member.

Deadline recently broke the news that Star Trek: Discovery actor Sawandi Wilson has joined the cast of the long-running daytime soap as Isaiah, who is said to have a mysterious connection to Jonathan Jackson’s character Lucky Spencer.

He debuted in the role this week. Aside from Star Trek: Discovery, Wilson has also appeared on shows such as Harlem and Netflix’s The House of Flowers.

Who is Isaiah and why has Lucky been sent to help him? They'll need each other if either plans to escape the crime lord’s clutches.

Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @wandi5stacks pic.twitter.com/3gYqYwzQeH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 28, 2024

A few days later, Deadline confirmed the news that Emmy nominated actress Kelly Monaco, who plays Sam McCall, is set to exit the long running ABC soap this fall.

Monaco has been with the ABC soap since 2003, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2006. Outside of General Hospital, Monaco also appeared on the now-defunct ABC soap Port Charles and was the very first winner of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, later returning for an all-stars themed season and placing third.

Soap Opera Network was the first to report of Monaco’s exit, noting that the character would be killed off and the actress was “blindsided” by this decision.