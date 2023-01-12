Remember when late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy posthumously won a Daytime Emmy for her work on the iconic soap opera? Now, her friend who accepted the award on her behalf allegedly refuses to give it to Eddy’s family.

According to Decider via TMZ, Eddy’s family has said that Tyler Ford, Eddy’s friend and producing partner, will not turn over the award to the family. Eddy’s brother Robbie told TMZ that even though the family was told Eddy would receive the award, they are reportedly now trying to talk with the Television Academy in order to get Ford to hand over the award.

Robbie said that he and the family don’t plan on taking legal action because of a wish to not “tarnish her memory with a lawsuit.” But they hope Ford does the “right thing.”

Eddy unexpectedly died in December 2022 with her friend, actress Octavia Spencer, breaking the news on social media. When Ford accepted Eddy’s Emmy in December of last year, he talked about what it meant to him to accept the award on her behalf.

“Accepting these flowers is bittersweet, but I know Sonya would only relish in the sweet,” Ford said during the event. “I want to [General Hospital executive producer] Frank Valentini more than anything for being a faithful friend, and Disney/ABC and the cast and crew of General Hospital for embracing her for 16 years. I want to thank the Academy for acknowledging her contribution and craft. Sonya never aspired to be an actor, and while her talent was undeniable, I am sure she’s more overjoyed by being remembered for how she made people feel on-screen and off.”