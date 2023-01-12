Well-deserving actors received their first Daytime Emmy awards over the weekend.

Robert Gossett, who plays Marshall Ashford on General Hospital, received his first Supporting Actor Daytime Emmy. Soap Central wrote that Gossett was nominated for the Guest Performer category in 2022, but he “parlayed a nomination…into a win in the Supporting field the following year. Per Emmy rules, the Guest Performer category, win or lose, is a once-and-done situation.”

Gossett’s acceptance speech paid tribute to the late Sonya Eddy, who died last December at the age of 55. He also mentioned Nneka Garland, the soap‘s producer, who died March 2023 at the age of 49.

“We’ve had loss in our family at GH. We lost my leading lady, Sonya Eddy, and our beloved producer Nneka Garland,” he said. “And I also lost my son, who I know is up there watching and yelling and jumping and screaming.”

Eddy also earned a Supporting Actress Emmy for her role as Gossett’s love interest and hospital nurse Epiphany Johnson. The award made her the third Black actress to win in the category. Eddy’s posthumous award was accepted by her friend Tyler Ford.

“Accepting these flowers is bittersweet, but I know Sonya would only relish in the sweet,” said Ford. “I want to thank [General Hospital executive producer] Frank Valentini more than anything for being a faithful friend, and Disney/ABC and the cast and crew of General Hospital for embracing her for 16 years. I want to thank the Academy for acknowledging her contribution and craft.”

Ford continued, “Sonya never aspired to be an actor, and while her talent was undeniable, and I am sure she’s more overjoyed by being remembered for how she made people feel on-screen and off.”