Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Aaron Pierre are two sides of the same coin in new key art for National Geographic’s upcoming anthology series, Genius: MLK/X. The new art, as well as the first full trailer, were released just in time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The series has taken on different luminaries each season, and this time, the focus is on the two giants of the Civil Rights Movement who crossed paths, butted heads and eventually came to the same accord.

The season also marks the first time Genius has focused on two historical figures at the same time. It makes sense that for a topic as intense and intricate as the Civil Rights Movement was, the season would highlight how King and X’s differing philosophies would come to define the era and set the stage for a post-Civil Rights Movement landscape.

The cast also includes Jayme Lawson and Weruche Opia.

Executive produced by Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood, Genius: MLK/X comes to National Geographic Feb. 1 at 9/8c. The first episode, “Graduation,” will also simulcast on ABC Feb. 1 at 9/8c. Episodes will be added to Disney+ and Hulu the day after airing.

Here’s more about the upcoming season:

Setting the series apart from other retellings, GENIUS: MLK/X explores simultaneously the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies and key personal relationships of both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre). While King advanced racial equality through nonviolent activism, X advocated for Black empowerment, identity and self-determination. The eight-part series also brings their wives, Coretta Scott King (Weruche Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Jayme Lawson), to the forefront and shows them as formidable equals of the Movement. While King and X met only once and often challenged each other’s views, the two visionaries, with their wives leading by their sides, ultimately rose to pioneer a movement that lives on today.

Watch the trailer below: