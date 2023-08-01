Storm Reid has won her first Emmy!

At the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony on Saturday night, which is a precursor to the main ceremony on Jan. 15, Reid won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Riley Abel in the HBO post-apocalyptic drama series, The Last of Us.

Reid beat out the stacked category which included her The Last of Us castmates Melanie Lynskey and Anna Torv, as well as Succession actresses Hiam Abbass, Cherry Jones and Harriet Walter.

She is the youngest winner in a guest acting category, following 28-year-old Lee You-mi who won in 2022 for Squid Game.

“I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into when I signed on to be Riley in The Last of Us. I knew it was going to be special, but I didn’t know it was gonna be quite this special,” Reid said backstage to after her win, as Deadline reported. “I’m just so grateful to the show for allowing me to really, re-fall in love with storytelling,” she continued. “It’s not that I fell out of love with storytelling, but I think my role in The Last of Us really reinforced my love and passion to be able to tell meaningful stories and to be a representation for young women, young Black women, young, queer Black women. I’m grateful to Bella, Craig [Mazin] and the entire team for making the show. It was absolutely special to watch and I always say that I feel like I would be a big fan of the show, even if I wasn’t a part of the show.”