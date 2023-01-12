Update 4:04 pm ET: Tomi Adeyemi posted to Threads the news about Gina Prince-Bythewood directing Children of Blood and Bone. Adeyemi wrote: “MEET YOUR DIRECTOR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! so many of you have been on this journey with me for so long. believe me when i tell you that we could not be in more talented, dedicated, and masterful hands.”

Original story reads as follows:

Gina Prince-Bythewood is on board for Children of Blood and Bone.

Deadline reports that Prince-Bythewood will direct the upcoming film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s novel. Prince-Bythewood will also develop the next version of Adeyemi’s script draft.

The film has been in development since 2022 ever since Paramount won the competitive bid for the film rights to the novel. Deadline reports that the bidding for the project began after Lucasfilm let the rights go, leading to studios wanting what they felt would be the next Hunger Games franchise. Paramount’s offer included “a seven-figure screenwriting guarantee as well as creative approvals for Adeyemi,” as well as a “guaranteed theatrical release.”

Adeyemi said of the acquisition in 2022, “Paramount’s passion and enthusiasm to bring this story to life has been incredible. We are all so excited for this new chapter and are already hard at work.”

Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill Entertainment and Karen Rosenfelt of Sunswept Entertainment are producing.

Children of Blood and Bone follows a girl who is her people’s hope in bringing back magic to the land now ruled by a murderous king. According to MacMillan Publishers:

Zélie Adebola remembers when the soil of Orïsha hummed with magic. Burners ignited flames, Tiders beckoned waves, and Zélie’s Reaper mother summoned forth souls. But everything changed the night magic disappeared. Under the orders of a ruthless king, maji were killed, leaving Zélie without a mother and her people without hope. Now Zélie has one chance to bring back magic and strike against the monarchy. With the help of a rogue princess, Zélie must outwit and outrun the crown prince, who is hell-bent on eradicating magic for good. Danger lurks in Orïsha, where snow leoponaires prowl and vengeful spirits wait in the waters. Yet the greatest danger may be Zélie herself as she struggles to control her powers and her growing feelings for an enemy.