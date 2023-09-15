Ginny & Georgia fans can rejoice now that the beloved Netflix series is back for its third season.

The previous installment of the show ended with a massive cliffhanger, and now Ginny and Georgia find themselves in a whole new dilemma — dealing with the effects of jail on an already dysfunctional family.

“There’s the quote right from the beginning, of the rug being pulled from underneath you, and so they’re sort of flat on their butts and trying to figure out how they’re going to stand up again, if it’s possible,” Antonia Gentry, who portrays Ginny, told Blavity’s Shadow and Act.

“By the end, we see them sort of run. We see them start to take off into their own sort of directions and journeys, and I think this is the season where the beginning and end are the most different out of all of them, for sure,” she added.

Brianne Howey, who plays the role of Georgia, said, “It couldn’t be more of a role reversal from Episode 1 to Episode 10,” noting the stark difference in where we meet her character versus where the audience leaves her in the final scene.

Introducing a different version of Georgia in Season 3

“Georgia is almost unrecognizable in some ways, like to play Georgia a little bit out of the loop and the one who’s not manipulating everything, and to deal with all this shame and to finally ask for a little bit of help along the way,” Howey said. “I mean, we’re seeing, granted, the change is slow, but there is a change, and then there’s so much change with Ginny. As actors, it was fun to watch Ginny insert some Georgia into her. It was really beautiful.”

How Ginny reflects the youth of today

Gentry discussed what she loves most about Ginny, noting that it has always been important to her to try to give today’s youth a voice through her character.

“One thing that I’ve always stood by with the character of Ginny is just how raw and vulnerable she is, and how her mistakes are shown and her triumphs are shown. And all of these sort of messy intricacies of being a human being, and especially being a teenager, are shown through this character,” she said.

Gentry added, “There’s so much pressure for teens today to sort of already begin to curate their lives — whether it be social media or, you know, the greater public — to sort of curate a version of themselves that might not be authentic to them because it fits into a certain ideal or something that just is maybe far from the truth. But in order to feel accepted they sort of mold themselves into something that they aren’t. And so the idea of being vulnerable and the idea of making mistakes and not knowing everything all at once is fearful. It can make teens really sort of go into themselves and hide who they truly are, and they’re afraid to ask for help. I think the show really sort of makes it known that this is life, and life is tough and challenging and imperfect, and it’s going to be OK. It’s OK to be vulnerable; it’s OK to ask for help. I think that’s one of the beautiful aspects of the show.”

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.