The Ginny & Georgia Season 3 teaser trailer is jumping right into where Season 2 left off, now that Georgia (Brianne Howey) has been arrested for murder.

According to the season description, Georgia’s dream wedding has been ruined, and now she’s facing murder charges. Ginny (Antonia Gentry) is now left with life-altering choices regarding her mother and her future.

What’s ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 going to be about?

Here’s more from the season description:

Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding – ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?

“We ended Season 2 with Georgia arrested for murder — ruining her fairy-tale wedding and leaving the fate of the Miller family hanging in the balance,” series creator Sarah Lampert told Netflix’s Tudum. “It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite as hard as it will in Season 3.”

Ginny & Georgia also stars Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Katie Douglas, Chelsea Clark and Nathan Mitchell.

When does ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 premiere?

Sarah Lampert serves as creator and executive produces with showrunner Sarah Glinski. Other executive producers include Critical Content’s Jenny Daly, Holly Hines, Dynamic Television’s Daniel March, and Lance Samuels, Daniel Airon and Armand Leo of Blue Ice Pictures. Elena Blekhter executive produces.

The series returns on June 5. Watch the teaser trailer below: