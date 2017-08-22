Netflix has announced that production has kicked off in Toronto on Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia.

Created and executive produced by Sarah Lampert, Season 3 of Ginny and Georgia sees Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry reprise their roles as the titular mother-daughter duo. Also returning are Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Max), Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph), Raymond Ablack (Joe), Katie Douglas (Abby), Chelsea Clark (Norah), Nathan Mitchell (Zion) and more.

“We ended season two with Georgia arrested for murder – ruining her fairy tale wedding and leaving the fate of the Miller family hanging in the balance,” creator and executive producer, Sarah Lampert said to Netflix’s Tudum. “It’s always been Ginny & Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite as hard as it will in season three. We are beyond excited to finally kick off production and keep bringing our fans the characters they love.

Joining Season 3 of Ginny and Georgia is showrunner and executive producer Sarah Glinski.

Lampert and Glinksi will executive produce the Netflix series alongside Jeff Tahler for Madica Productions, Jenny Daly for Critical Content, Holly Hines, Daniel March for Dynamic Television, Lance Samuels, and Daniel Iron and Armand Leo for Blue Ice Pictures. Elena Blekhter serves as co-executive producer.