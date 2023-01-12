Girls5eva is on the way back soon!

As we previously reported, the comedy series is making the jump from Peacock to Netflix for season 3 after it was canceled at the former, and now, a first-look image of the cast in action has dropped.

According to Netflix, the third season, comprised of six episodes, will debut March 14 and stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Phillips as they play “a one-hit-wonder girl group from the late ’90s whose members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot.” Now, the women are no longer teens, but mothers, wives, and caretakers to elderly parents.

Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer. Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond also executive produce.

When the series was greenlit for a third season in 2022, Scardino, Fey, Richmond and Carlock released a statement thanking Peacock for taking a chance on Girls5eva and to Netflix for keeping the story going.

“Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment,” they said. “Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire.”