Netflix is near-constantly adding new movies to their content library, both Original and recent blockbuster hits. One of the latest films to make it on the streaming platform is Takashi Yamakazi’s Godzilla Minus One, which arrived in theaters on December 1st, 2023. As of publication, it’s the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film in the US, so when movie lovers had the chance to watch it at home this past weekend, many took full advantage. The foreign movie took home an Oscar for Best Visual Effects, making it the first movie in the franchise’s over 70-year history to be nominated. Following the sci-fi flick, viewers have questions about the Godzilla Minus One ending, which we’ll be answering.

Yamakazi’s project takes us back to post-World War II Japan, where the country is desperately trying to recover when Godzilla surfaces off the coast of Tokyo. Our protagonist, Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), is a former kamikaze pilot who’s haunted by guilt after failing a past mission. Trying to move on, he starts a new life in the Japanese capital with Noriko (Minami Hamabe), who’s raising an orphan named Akiko (Sae Nagatani).

Godzilla, who originates from Odo Island, is more powerful than ever after being exposed to Bikini Atoll nuclear tests that caused significant growth. Now, the deadly beast can shoot heat rays (similar to atomic blasts) from his mouth. Before wreaking havoc in Japan, Godzilla was sinking American vessels in the South Pacific. In Tokyo, it seems he’s met his match in Shikishima, though the Godzilla Minus One ending suggests that we may not have seen the last of him.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ Ending Explained

Following the monster’s initial attack on the island, Noriko is presumed dead. Shikishima is left understandably devastated, but rather than wallowing, he begins to plot revenge. While grieving, the former pilot becomes motivated to execute a citizen-driven plan to stop Godzilla’s vicious attacks on their home. Former military naval scientist Kenji Noda (Hidetaka Yoshioka) came up with the idea to lure their opponent into the bay and surround him with a fleet of ships that would release gas from Freon tanks. As the surrounding water density rapidly decreased, Godzilla sank 1,500 meters below sea level.

Of course, Noda knew this might not guarantee the creature’s demise, so as a backup he had pressurized balloons prepared. Should Godzilla survive, these would launch him to the surface at high speeds, resulting in explosive decompression that would tear the beast apart. Just as it seems the plan has succeded, the titular character breaks through the balloons revealing that he’s injured, but not dead. Shikishima bravely decided to make a sacrificial plane trip to drop explosives into Godzilla’s mouth, overriding his atomic breath and causing a mass explosion to annihilate him.

After seemingly losing Noriko, Shikishima was less afraid to put his life at risk to save Tokyo. However, the Godzilla Minus One ending isn’t a total tragedy, as the ex-kamikaze fighter gets ejected from the plane before it reaches his target, sparing his life. Unfortunately for him, it appears his explosions might not have been enough to totally eradicate Godzilla. In the final moments, we see the creature’s regenerating flesh sinking into the ocean and beginning to bubble. While there’s been no official confirmation, fans think that a new Godzilla could emerge from the remnants of its predecessor’s flesh in future films.

Noriko’s Fate After Yamakazi’s Film Remains Unknown

After surviving, Shikshima is overjoyed to reconcile with Noriko, who he once thought he might never see again; sadly, a mysterious black mark on her neck overshadows their happiness. Yamazaki spoke with IGN about this detail, confirming that his female lead was infected with G-cells. These were “used to create two of Godzilla’s most prominent villains, Biollante and SpaceGodzilla.” On the franchise’s subreddit page, some fan theories suggest the natural next move for producers is to create a sequel film focusing on either creature. For now, it’s unclear what’s in store for Noriko as the G-cells settle into her body.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ Ending Hints at More to Come

In January 2024, Yamazaki shared that he’s not officially on board for any sequel projects just yet. “No, there is no such [movie in the works] at all,” he told HJ Web. “But I might be a little sad if someone is chosen for the next movie. When someone says, ‘This is the person who will direct the next Godzilla,’ I think, ‘Ah!’ And when someone says, ‘Please do it, I think, ‘Ah! [laughs],’” the director admitted.

Even while waiting for an offer, Yamazaki has been drumming up ideas for what’s to come after the Godzilla Minus One ending. “If I were to direct the next Godzilla movie, I would like to do a sequel to this one. There have been two standalone Godzilla films in a row now, so perhaps the next one will need to feature a villain monster,” he said, backing up the aforementioned theories about Biollante and SpaceGodzilla.