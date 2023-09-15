The Book of Clarence takes a modern-day approach to tell the Biblical story of the final days of Jesus, highlighting key figures like Mary Magdalene (Teyana Taylor), Elijah (RJ Cyler), the 12 disciples and more.
LaKeith Stanfield delivers another performance that speaks to his range as an actor as Clarence, a man whom many may consider an outcast who ultimately decides to capitalize on the growing influence of Jesus as the Messiah by becoming what Christians would call a “false idol.” The film intricately explores themes of faith, identity and the consequences of hubris, or excessive pride, culminating in a powerful and tragic ending where Clarence is crucified alongside the real Messiah.
Throughout the movie, Clarence is portrayed as a complex character driven by desperation and ambition. Living in Jerusalem during a time of great religious upheaval, Clarence sees the rapid increase in the following of Jesus and envisions an opportunity to elevate his status. Ultimately, he begins to mimic Jesus, gathering followers and performing staged miracles, all in a bid to gain recognition and power. Clarence’s journey, however, is marked by the eventual decline of his deceit, leading him into dangerous waters.
The rise and fall of a false idol
As Clarence’s influence grows, so does the tension between him and the faithful followers of Jesus, including his twin brother Thomas.
It isn’t long before his actions attract the attention of Roman authorities, who are already wary of the unrest caused by the miracles and sightings of Jesus that Clarence is attempting to imitate.
Those watching the film, written, directed and scored by Jeymes Samuel, alongside Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter as an executive producer, witness Clarence’s proactive decision to attempt to recreate the things that have folks talking about Jesus take a turn for the worst. However, the underlying theme is his misinterpretation of what it takes to lead people, especially as a spiritual figure. In the end, he is treated just as Jesus was when the same people began to turn on him ahead of his crucifixion.
Rather than embodying the virtues of humility, compassion and truth, Clarence’s quest is driven by selfish motives, which ultimately alienates him from those he seeks to lead.
The ugly side of pride
The film’s emotional climax begins when Clarence is arrested at the hands of the Romans.
His attempt to carve out a place of importance through deceit and manipulation backfires disastrously, and in a tragic twist of fate, Clarence is sentenced to be crucified. It peels back the layer on the consequences of Clarence’s pride and decision to falsify his path as the Messiah.
Crucified alongside Jesus, Clarence’s fate is a stark contrast to the real Messiah’s journey. While Jesus’ crucifixion is depicted as a redemptive and purposeful sacrifice, Clarence’s is seen as a hollow and tragic end devoid of the spiritual significance he sought to emulate.
A final reckoning
In his final moments, Clarence is forced to confront the reality of his choices.
The physical and spiritual pain of crucifixion strips away the illusions he built around himself, leaving him to face the ultimate truth of his actions. This ending underscores the film’s central message: The pursuit of false idols and the corruption of true faith lead to inevitable ruin. Clarence’s story is a cautionary tale about the dangers of ego and the false allure of power, reminding audiences that true greatness lies in authenticity and selflessness.
Where can you watch 'The Book of Clarence'?
The Book of Clarence is now streaming on Netflix after being released by Sony’s TriStar Pictures earlier this year.