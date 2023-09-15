The Book of Clarence takes a modern-day approach to tell the Biblical story of the final days of Jesus, highlighting key figures like Mary Magdalene (Teyana Taylor), Elijah (RJ Cyler), the 12 disciples and more.

LaKeith Stanfield delivers another performance that speaks to his range as an actor as Clarence, a man whom many may consider an outcast who ultimately decides to capitalize on the growing influence of Jesus as the Messiah by becoming what Christians would call a “false idol.” The film intricately explores themes of faith, identity and the consequences of hubris, or excessive pride, culminating in a powerful and tragic ending where Clarence is crucified alongside the real Messiah.

Throughout the movie, Clarence is portrayed as a complex character driven by desperation and ambition. Living in Jerusalem during a time of great religious upheaval, Clarence sees the rapid increase in the following of Jesus and envisions an opportunity to elevate his status. Ultimately, he begins to mimic Jesus, gathering followers and performing staged miracles, all in a bid to gain recognition and power. Clarence’s journey, however, is marked by the eventual decline of his deceit, leading him into dangerous waters.